Dubai: In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has ordered, the extension of the freeze on Dubai government fees till early 2023.
As a result of the decision, the three-year freeze on government fees announced by the Crown Prince in March 2018 will continue to be in place. The move aims to further boost social stability, economic competitiveness and the confidence of businesses, entrepreneurs and investors in the emirate. It also seeks to strengthen Dubai’s ability to adapt to changing market realities, accelerate the pace of recovery and boost sustainable development.
Apart from the extension of the freeze, no new fees will be imposed, except in the case of the introduction of new vital services.
The extension of the freeze complements the five economic stimulus packages launched by Dubai Government since March 2020 with the aim of helping businesses tide over the repercussions of the pandemic. The wide-ranging support measures worth Dh7.1 billion ensured that the short-term impact of COVID-19 did not translate into long-term economic challenges that can inflict lasting damage on people and businesses.