Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Wednesday approved the first phase of the development model of residential neighbourhoods.
The first phase was approved by Sheikh Hamdan as he chaired a meeting of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“I approved the first phase of the development of model residential neighbourhoods during a meeting of Dubai’s Higher Committee for Development & Citizens Affairs. Guided by @HHShkMohd’s vision, we are committed to providing the highest quality of services for citizens in Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan said on his twitter account.
More to come