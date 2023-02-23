Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Thursday, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, President of the University of Sharjah, the International Honorary Fellowship from Paris-Panthéon-Assas University (PPAU), in recognition of his contributions in scientific, literary, educational and comprehensive fields.

Dr Sheikh Sultan appreciated the honour of granting him the international honorary fellowship from Paris-Panthéon-Assas University, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the University, praising its tireless efforts and initiative in implanting programs and plans in the fields of law and legislation.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech during the ceremony, congratulating His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for attaining this high degree. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed narrated during his speech a story of a character who was similar to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah when he was young and had a great role in drawing the features of his personality.

Jaber

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah said: “ I will pull curtain on “Jaber”, a character who had a great role in shaping the features of the prestigious scientific position of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the founder of this university; “Jaber” means in our language the one who heals broken bones. ”

The ceremony for granting His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah the International Honorary Fellowship began with a speech by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of PPAU in UAE, in which he congratulated His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on receiving the International Honorary Fellowship, by saying: “I am proud to extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Highness for obtaining this prestigious honour, which is represented in the International Honorary Fellowship from PPAU, a fellowship that is becoming increasingly glamorous today with His Highness obtaining it”.

PPAU

Guillaume Lett, Honorary President of the University of Paris, President of PPAU in the country, welcomed His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the audience. He said that the PPAU awarded His Highness the International Honorary Fellowship for his interest in academic and knowledge education and scientific research, in addition to writing a number of books that have been translated into several languages.

Guillaume Lett also praised the educational facilities built by His Highness, including the University of Sharjah, which reflects his keenness to provide an appropriate educational environment for students.

French Ambassador

In his speech, Nicholas Nemchenau, Ambassador of the Republic of France to UAE, congratulated His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on receiving the International Honorary Fellowship from PPAU, affirming that His Highness has a great appreciation and respect from the leadership and the French people for his contribution in supporting culture, literature, knowledge, and study, emphasising that it is a great opportunity to express gratitude from the Republic of France to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Granting His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the International Honorary Fellowship comes in return for his achievements, awards, certificates and pioneering initiatives, as His Highness holds two doctoral degrees from the British Universities of Exeter and Durham, and His Highness received 24 honorary doctorate degrees from various universities around the world and in various scientific, human and literary fields, in addition to the “distinguished professor” certificate from the University of Sharjah, and His Highness won many awards at the local, Gulf, Arab and international levels, and His Highness founded the University City in Sharjah, which is the largest in the region, in addition to many institutes, universities and centers headed by His Highness and contributed to reaching the higher ranks as His Highness established the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah, Al Qasimia, Khorfakkan, and others.