Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, underlined the significance of self-education for media professionals and showing great interest in thoughts, books, reading, research, science and knowledge, which contribute to the professionals’ mastery over social norms and the honest word.

This came during the Ruler of Sharjah’s meeting with the editors-in-chief of media institutions and a number of media professionals and journalists with whom he exchanged Ramadan greetings, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council.

The Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the attendees, thanking the efforts of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi in leading the media in Sharjah and working to improve it, and his keenness to hold the annual meeting with media professionals.

Host of mediapersons

The meeting was attended by Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of the Emirates News Agency (WAM); and Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director of the SBA; Shehab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City ‘Shams’; Alia Al Suwaidi, Director of SGMB, and Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council.

His Highness praised the efforts of media professionals in various media agencies, writers and daily newspapers in the country, pointing to his personal follow-up of what is written, published and broadcast.

He called on everyone who works in the field of media to pay attention to the word and direct it in the right direction for the benefit of society and to stay away from what does not reflect the compassion, cooperation and authenticity of society. He further said that writing is a great responsibility and that a journalist should always weigh his words and be on the right side, be free and transparent in order to benefit the people.

Sharjah’s march with culture

His Highness highlighted the importance of reading, recalling his memories of his journey with books since his childhood and early school days and the encouragement of his uncle, late Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who owned a library, where Dr Sheikh Sultan used to spend a lot of time.

Dr Sheikh Sultan reviewed Sharjah’s march with culture, the necessity of the media’s participation in dissemination of information and the widespread interest in all members of society, in order to ensure new generations know their history and identity.

‘The Sources of Glory’

He read out lines from the poem ‘The Sources of Glory’, which His Highness himself wrote for Sharjah. The poem chronicles and narrates the close relationship between Sharjah and books, reflecting Dr Sheikh Sultan’s keenness to disseminate culture and to adopt it as a timeless message for the emirate.