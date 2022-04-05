The decree stipulated that an institution called Sharjah Architecture Triennial Foundation will be established which enjoys legal personality and the necessary capacity to undertake all legal actions to ensure the achievement of its objectives and the exercise of its competencies. It will have financial, administrative and technical independence, and an independent budget shall be allocated to it.

The head office of the foundation shall be in Sharjah, and by a decision of the president, it may establish branches and offices in the rest of the cities and regions of the emirate.

The decree also stipulates that the institution will contribute to the development of architecture and urban planning in the emirate; help spread the culture of architecture and urban planning and undertake urban planning challenges. It will enhance the mechanism of integration between the research aspect and practical application within the field of architecture.

In order to achieve its objectives, the foundation shall enjoy the following competencies: organising exhibitions, competitions and conferences, and issuing various publications in the field of urban planning; establishing activities that contribute to the development of architecture of all kinds; spreading awareness about architecture and urban planning in different sectors of society; documenting the landmarks of the Emirate in terms of their architectural value and contributing to the preservation of the historical architectural heritage; preparing projects and development programmes and revitalising architectural activities of all kinds; attention to the development of architectural knowledge for all segments of society; concluding contracts, agreements and memoranda of understanding and establishing partnerships with public, academic and professional institutions; seek the assistance of the competent authorities in the Emirate to obtain technical and administrative support in all matters related to its business; any other tasks or functions assigned to it by the Ruler or Sharjah Executive Council.

According to the decree, the administration of the institution shall be administered by a president appointed by a decision of the ruler or his representative, who shall enjoy the following duties and powers: approving the general policy and strategic plans for the institution’s activities; approving its annual budget and final account; issuing financial and administrative and personnel regulations to organise work in the institution; forming permanent and temporary committees and advisory committees with defining their terms of reference according to the needs of the Foundation’s business and projects; any other tasks and powers consistent with the objectives and competencies of the foundation.