Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the emirate’s cities are improving at all levels — such as healthy housing, good roads and sanitation — in order to achieve the welfare of citizens.
This came during an intervention by His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi via the Direct Line programme broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television, hosted by Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of Sharjah Media Council.