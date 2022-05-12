Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received on Thursday Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM).
Sheikh Mohamed and the US commander discussed during the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati, further consolidating defence cooperation between the UAE and the US.
They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of interest.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lt. General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megrin Al Ameri, Commander of UAE Joint Operations.