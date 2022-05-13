Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief-of-Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, with the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Military Order on Thursday, in recognition of his dedication and sincere efforts in serving the nation for nearly 50 years.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, conferred the Order on Al Rumaithi during a ceremony held in Abu Mureikha, the historical building that witnessed the signing of the agreement to unify the armed forces in the UAE, which His Highness reopened on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed praised his sincere efforts in serving the nation, adding that Al Rumaithi has been a role model in leadership and planning. He pointed out that several generations have learned from his military and field experience during his nearly 50-year military career, which has been full of service and dedication.

‘Sublime meanings and values’

“Honouring Al Rumaithi today with the Zayed Order is a tribute to the sublime meanings and values that Al Rumaithi embodies to the establishment to which he belongs and which boasts a special place in everyone’s hearts,” Sheikh Mohamed added.

For his part, Al Rumaithi expressed his gratitude to and his appreciation for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this generous gesture. He hailed the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership that, he said, played a significant role in promoting the values of loyalty, belonging and giving in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan presents the Zayed Military Order to Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi. Image Credit: WAM

He also expressed his pride for being a part of the military establishment that has produced generations of Emiratis who have ensured the nation’s security, stability, gains and unity.

Host of dignitaries

The awards ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; and Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; and a number of other top dignitaries.

Historical site

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the other attendees toured the building, which was reopened on Thursday in the Abu Mureikha area, coinciding with the 46th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces that the country celebrated earlier this month.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed on the development and modernisation work that took place in the building and its facilities. The attendees recalled the historical moments that the building witnessed and its symbolic and moral importance to the Emirati people.