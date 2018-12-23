Mohsin Ali Balwan, Director of Traffic Engineering Department, Roads Projects at the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, said that the project included resurfacing and replacement works at the Central Souk, parts of King Faisal road and around Al Ittihad Park. It also included maintenance works for pavements and surface planning, as well as painting 10,000 metres of pavement around the asphalt roads at Al Soor area, and repainting 680 parking lots including 16 lots for the elderly and people of determination. A total of 12 pedestrian crossings were also developed between the two premises of the souk.