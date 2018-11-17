Sharjah: The UAE remains a bastion of tolerance and solidarity, having been established on these principles, the director the Sharjah Police Science Academy said on the occasion of the International Day of Tolerance.
“The late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the country on the principles of tolerance, love and acceptance of the other,” Colonel Dr Mohammad Khamis Al Athmani said, stressing that the attributes were not strange to the UAE.
“Today, more than 200 nationalities of different cultures and religious backgrounds live in love, harmony and security in the UAE, thanks to God Almighty, and to the wise leadership, which always seeks to continue this genuine Emirati approach.”
To mark the occasion, the academy engaged in ‘Tolerance Hour’ activities held under the theme ‘Tolerance on Zayed’s footsteps’.
Also present at the event were Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police and deputy chairman of the academy; Dr Amal Bel Houl Al Falasi, community affairs adviser at the Watani Foundation; as well as department heads, officials, staff, students and Sharjah Municipality employees.
Dr Al Falasi said that Shaikh Zayed was and remains a symbol of giving, as well as humanitarian and charitable work in the UAE and the world. She pointed to his drive to alleviate the suffering of many across the world.