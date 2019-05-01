Well of Hope encourages UAE residents to help millions get access to safe drinking water

A government tanker releases water into a well as villagers wait to fill their containers in a village in Maharashtra, India. Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: This Ramadan, UAE residents working in the public and private sector have been called to participate in a new innovative humanitarian competition that aims to provide safe drinking water to millions of people around the world.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the “Well of Hope” competition on his social media platforms that perfectly embodies “our search for the strength in every human being.”

Public and private sector employees across the UAE will get the chance to pump the largest amount of water through a mobile virtual interactive pumping device.

The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) will donate the total amount of water pumped into the machine to less fortunate people living in remote societies with no access to clean water. The competition aims to promote the importance of simple individual efforts to serve humanity.

According to figures, more than 844 million people — one in every 10 people around the world — lack access to clean drinking water. Women are mostly affected by water scarcity as women and girls around the world spend a collective 200 million hours daily collecting water for their families.

Women in Africa travel about six kilometres daily to collect 20 litres of water, while figures show that over 800 children under five years die every day due to contaminated water consumption and poor health conditions. The gap between water demand and availability is expected to be around 50 per cent by 2023.

“There is a sense of goodness in every person, and a merciful and generous soul inside each of us,” Shaikh Mohammad said.

“The aim is to remind people of the great value of water and demonstrate the difficulties hundreds of millions face to get access to water. Small gestures can make a big difference to ourselves before others.”

As a noble humanitarian competition, the Well of Hope seeks to instill the culture of giving and promote the values of solidarity, empathy and compassion.

The competition aims to create an institutional drive through an effective activity that reinforces Corporate Social Responsibility.

HOW TO JOIN:

1) Public and private entities can send a participation request to contact@arabhopemakers.com to join the competition using the hashtag #Wellofhope.

2) Twenty entities across the UAE will be selected based on the participation plan and supporting campaigns submitted for the competition. The interactive pumping device will rotate across entities daily, providing an opportunity for employees to pump the largest amount of water in one working day.