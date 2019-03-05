Astronauts exchanged talks about their future journey to the international space station

Shaikh Mohammad with UAE astronauts Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday received the UAE's first astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri, at his weekly gathering in Zabeel Palace.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, was present.

Shaikh Mohammad and the Emirati astronauts exchanged talks about their future journey to the international space station, which is expected next September, and about their psychological and physical preparations.

Shaikh Mohammad was also briefed by the two astronauts about their scientific and practical trainings and studies which they conducted to be astronauts.