Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday received Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and her accompanying delegation, at the Ministry of Defence pavilion at IDEX.
Also present during the meeting was Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
Shaikh Mohammad and the guests exchanged views on the bilateral relations between the UAE and Bangladesh and ways to further develop them in various fields, noting the outstanding historical relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples.
Shaikha Hasina commended the outstanding organisation of IDEX, lauding the good reception she received while participating in this global event that reflects the cultural and humane appearance of the UAE through the patronage and guidance of its wise leadership.
The meeting was attended by Shaikh Mansoor Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mohammad Bin Ahmad Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lt. General Mohammad Abdul Rahim Al Ali, Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department.