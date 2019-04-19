Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Mike Pompeo in Washington. Image Credit: WAM

Washington DC

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Washington on Friday where he met with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Shaikh Abdullah and the senior US officials discussed UAE-US cooperation to create mutual prosperity and ensure security in the Middle East and around the world. They also discussed issues of common interest, including countering extremism, resolving the conflict in Yemen and working on rebuilding and strengthening regional security.

“The UAE and the US are close friends and strong allies,” said Shaikh Abdullah. “Our enduring bilateral partnership is based on shared values and a common outlook for a more inclusive and peaceful future in the region.

“The UAE welcomes ongoing cooperation with the US in Yemen to confront the Iranian-backed Houthis and the terrorist group AQAP that has launched multiple attacks against US citizens and interests,” added Shaikh Abdullah.

Shaikh Abdullah also expressed support for UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and affirmed the need for a political solution to the conflict in Yemen. He called the agreement on the redeployment of forces in Hodeida a constructive step.

In addition, Shaikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s ongoing commitment to ensuring humanitarian assistance reaches the Yemeni people.

The UAE contributed $5.41 billion (Dh19.87 billion) in aid between April 2015 and December 2018.

During the meetings, Shaikh Abdullah updated US officials on the UAE’s actions to comply with and enforce US sanctions on Iran, as well as ongoing UAE and joint initiatives to disrupt and block terrorist financing.

On commerce and trade, Shaikh Abdullah highlighted the US’ $14.54 billion trade surplus with the UAE in 2018, the US’ fourth largest trade surplus globally, and the hundreds of billions of dollars of UAE investments in the US that support American jobs.