Dubai: Serbian expats in the UAE have a new community centre. Called Taraba, the Serbian Cultural Centre, was opened at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai with the aim of fostering a communtiy spirit and raising greater awareness about Serbian culture.

Taraba will be a hub of activity, offering a wide range of cultural events and programmes for people of all ages. From traditional dance and music performances, and theatre plays to exhibits showcasing Serbian art and history, the centre will provide a diverse range of experiences for the community.

It will also offer language classes, information and support for those in need, and opportunities for business networking and collaboration.

The opening was attended by Yasser Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Theater and Director of Sandooq Al Watan; Aleksandra Brankovic, President and Founder of the Serbian Cultural Centre; Maja Antolovic, Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia and a number of Serbian businessmen.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Gergawi, said: “The mutual extension of knowledge and the historical handshake between peoples and generations, and the opening of the Serbian Cultural Centre in Dubai is only evidence of this beautiful tolerance, as it opens the Emirati and Serbian cultures to each other on the one hand, and to the rest of the cultures present on the land of the Emirates on the other hand.”

He added: “We are in dire need to understand the peoples who share with us in humanity, are associated with us in spirit, and are consistent with us in their vision to bring the historical, cultural, cognitive and aesthetic distances closer.”

Through the Serbian Cultural Centre, it is hoped that Serbs’ activities and events will throw more light on their cultural perspective, which will allow space for dialogue and discussion between the communities.

‘Bridge between cultures’

“We hope that this centre will have an important role in activating local and non-local cultural partnerships, through plans for interactive cultural programmes with the Emirati environment, because people are thirsty to know each other, and cultural centres are only the key to a door and a bridge towards other cultures,” added Al Gergawi.

Brankovic said: “Taraba is a Serbian word for fence, a symbol of home, family and security, and a place where neighbours gather to chat and socialise. The idea of having a centre like this is not only to have a place where we keep our traditions, but also connect the Serbian community in the UAE through art, culture and business.”