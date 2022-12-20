Amman: Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to support all efforts to achieve security, stability and prosperity for Iraq and its people, as well as to counter foreign interventions in its internal affairs.
He also stressed that Iraq’s stability will reinforce the region’s security.
In his statement, while heading the Emirati delegation participating in the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, which began on Tuesday in Jordan, Sheikh Saud said that the UAE is continuing to support the efforts to promote peace and the culture of tolerance, moderation and coexistence, as well as combat violence, hate and extremism.
He also affirmed the importance of Arab and regional cooperation to create a stable region and prosperous future while pointing out the efforts of the Iraqi government to organise the first Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership. Its success is a major step in Iraq’s efforts to regain its natural role in the Arab region.
The high-level regional and international participation in the event underscores the keenness to support Iraq through this critical period, he added. He expressed his hope in the success of the conference and affirmed the need to capitalise on its outcomes, and cooperate with Iraq to help it overcome its challenges.
The second edition of the conference offers an opportunity to discuss the challenges facing Iraq and affecting the region’s stability and security, he further added. He stressed that dialogue between the region’s countries of the region is the only way to create a prosperous future for Iraq and the region.
At the end of his statement, Sheikh Saud thanked Jordan and France for organising the event.