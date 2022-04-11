Dubai: As delivery bikers caused 400 traffic accidents in Dubai last year, authorities have announced to launch a safety awareness campaign targeting delivery service sector.
The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA) and Dubai Police said the new campaign will be under the title ‘#It Can Wait’.
The campaign is part of joint efforts of the two entities to reduce motorbike accidents, which soared by 33% from 300 in 2020 to 400 in 2021.
Safety standards
Major delivery companies in the emirate will be featured in the campaign to alert delivery motorbike riders about road safety standards and urge motorists to be careful while driving or passing near motorcyclists.
According to Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, speeding delivers riders put themselves and other road users at risk.
“Achieving traffic safety is a shared social responsibility that requires community help as well as drivers. RTA commend the key role played by the Dubai Police, delivery companies and social media influencers in achieving the goals of this campaign,” said Al Ali in a statement.
Dont' hassle bikers
“Hassling delivery bikers tend to distract their concentration during the journey, which may result in serious accidents,” he noted.
He said that RTA has updated the regulations related to the delivery service business to achieve the highest safety levels in accordance the with best international standards.
Meanwhile, Colonel Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of Dubai Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the force working with RTA to enhance the traffic safety and undertake joint awareness programs.
“The two entities will join hands to raise the awareness on safety and security stipulations of riders. Coordinative meetings will be held, and joint awareness efforts will be made to serve the common objectives of lowering the number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities,” Col Bin Suwaidan said.
RTA developed a designated training material for drivers, launched joint inspection campaigns with Dubai Police, and circulated those regulations to delivery service companies.