Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police received 2,011 calls during the New Year holiday on the 999-emergency number and 901 for non-emergencies.

Brigadier Abdullah Ali Munkis, Director General of Police Operations in Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Permanent Team to Secure Events in Ras Al Khaimah, said that ahead of the holiday, an Events Security Committee had charted out a comprehensive plan for traffic movement in Ras Al Khaimah during New Year.

About 165 traffic and security patrols and Civil Defence engines, ambulances and first response cars were deployed on the roads to secure new year events, to ensure flow of traffic in all the internal roads and highways of the emirate and working to prevent any issues that could disturb this occasion. “The plan covered traffic security in tourist and commercial areas as well as main streets,” he said.

He stressed that the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated dealing with New Year celebrations in a different manner, as the laws, procedures and regulations approved by the protocol on physical distancing, gatherings and wearing masks were applied. To preserve community health and safety.

He also reminded the public to call 999 only in cases of genuine emergency, encouraging non-emergency calls on 901 instead.

Brigadier Al Munkis added that the public’s cooperation was one of the main reasons for the success of the celebrations, as a result of their following the instructions and adhering to all the notices and directives issued and published on social media channels.

Brigadier Al Munkis said police were grateful to the public for their commitment and cooperation with the police and with the management of Marjan Island due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Close coordination

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, confirmed that the coordination processes between the concerned authorities in the emirate during the New Year’s Eve have contributed to a smooth flow of the celebrations.

Major General Al Nuaimi thanked all the police and security work teams and all the security sector men who were present throughout the day to secure the celebrations on Al Marjan Island and wished everyone a Happy New Year. The celebrations passed off in the emirate without recording any serious accidents, except for some minor traffic accidents that were quickly contained by the competent teams.