Ras Al Khaimah: Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, said with the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, the UAE lost an icon of giving, good and humanity.
“The UAE lost one of its loyal men, who was faithful and committed to serving his nation since the creation of the Union. His journey was full of great achievements to his country, people and entire humanity,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud said.
He expressed his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and the sons of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid.
The Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah paid tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan’s accomplishments, saying he dedicated his life to serving his country, leaving behind a legacy full of patriotic and humanitarian achievements
He highly praised Sheikh Hamdan’s rich legacy, describing him as a great loss to the nation, a faithful man who was trusted by the founding fathers of the UAE. He was testament to the stages of development the UAE passed through until the year of the 50th that marks’ the nation’s milestone Golden Jubilee.