The Department of Human Resources in Sharjah has announced Eid Al Adha holidays for government employees.

The holidays will commence on Saturday, June 15, 2024, and conclude on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi has officially announced Eid Al Adha holidays for government employees from June 15, 2024 and conclude on June 18, 2024.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has also announced the Eid Al Adha holidays for government employees, starting from Saturday, June 15, 2024, and conclude on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.