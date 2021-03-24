Dubai: Private schools in Dubai will remain open on Thursday, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority said.
KHDA tweeted: "Our condolences on the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid. He brought thousands of students together in friendship, harmony and mutual respect - may he Rest In Peace. Private schools in Dubai will remain open Thursday."
The news comes as UAE enters a ten-day period of mourning over the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance.
Wednesday’s KHDA tweet followed a Ruler’s Court update earlier the same day, announcing a ten-day mourning period during which flags will be flown at half-mast. Dubai Government departments and entities will suspend operations for three days, starting Thursday.
