Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE on Sunday announced four-day holiday for the private sector employees in the country.
The holidays are from July 19 to July 22. The ministry announced that the holiday for Eid Al Adha for the private sector in the country will start on 9th Dhu Al Hijjah (Day of Arafat), corresponding Monday, 19th July, and will end on Thursday, 22nd July.
The four days would be paid holidays for all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the UAE.
Earlier, The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced that the Eid Al Adha and Arafat day holidays in all ministries and federal entities will be from Dhu Al-Hijjah 9 as per the Islamic calendar.
This corresponds to Monday, July 19, and employees will be off until Dhu Al-Hijjah 12, 1442, corresponding to Thursday, July 22. Official working hours will resume on Sunday, 25 July 2021.
This would mean that employees would get a six-day long break.
Eid Al Adha and Arafat Day
Eid Al Adha is one of two major festivals in Islam, and is a holiday celebrated by all Muslims. It marks the conclusion of the pilgrimage to Mecca, known as Haj. At the end of Haj, Muslims throughout the world celebrate the holiday. Eid Al Adha translated, means the Festival of Sacrifice.
Arafat Day marks the second day of Haj, or pilgrimage and is the day before the first day of Eid.