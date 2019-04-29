Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Highlights Fees that can be paid in installments must be on the lists approved by the Department of Finance

The fees must be over Dh10,000 for individuals, and Dh100,000 for businesses

As for fines that can be paid in installments, they must also be on the lists approved by the Department of Finance

The fines must be over Dh5,000 for individuals, and Dh20,000 for businesses

Dubai: Now, individuals and business entities can pay government fees and fines in installments in Dubai.

This develops following the approval of Executive Council Resolution No. (5) of 2019 by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, allowing for the payment of select Dubai government fees and fines in installments.

The resolution aims to support individuals and entities in fulfilling their financial obligations and enhance the process of collection of government fees and fines, it was announced on Monday.

According to the resolution, relevant government entities are tasked with preparing lists for fees and fines that can be paid in installments and submitting them to Dubai’s Department of Finance for approval.

Compliance

The lists must comply with the Department of Finance’s policies and procedures.

Fees that can be paid in installments must be included in the lists approved by the Department of Finance and must be over Dh10,000 for individuals and Dh100,000 for businesses.

The fines that can be paid in installments must also be included in the lists approved by the Department of Finance and must be over Dh5,000 for individuals and Dh20,000 for businesses.

As per the Resolution, the installments must be paid through the mechanisms defined by the Department of Finance and the installment period must not exceed two years.

The Department of Finance may grant exceptions on such conditions in response to a petition from the concerned government department.

The Resolution authorises the Director General of the Dubai Department of Finance to issue all bylaws required to implement this Resolution and publish them in the Official Gazette.