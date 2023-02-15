Abu Dhabi: A new logo for Operation 'Chivalrous Knight / 2' has been unveiled in Abu Dhabi by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces.
As part of the UAE's National Media Council and Emirates Red Crescent, Operation 'Chivalrous Knight / 2' is being carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa Foundation, and Tamouh Healthcare, supporting earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, in accordance with the directives of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“Chivalrous Knight / 1” has been carried out to evacuate citizens of various nationalities from Afghanistan in 2021, embodying the UAE's humanitarian approach stipulated by the ninth principle of the Principles of the 50, which reaffirms the country's moral duty in the field of humanitarian work.