If you want a good read with fascinating insights and rare recollections of the life of the Ruler of Dubai, then "Qissati" is the book for you.
The book, the title of which means "My Story", shows the human side of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
It offers powerful insights into life in the desert, about family and governance before the era of air-conditioning and long-haul flight.
Shaikh Mohammad, a gifted poet, philosopher and a prolific writer, published several books in the past. This new book offers his recollections and musing starting from a very young age.
He termed his new book as an “incomplete autobiography”. The result: a free-wheeling recollection, with compelling stories and insights into his life and brand of leadership.
In the introduction, Shaikh Mohammad wrote that the book contains “a little of my wisdom, and lots of my love.”
The publication of “Qissati” (50 stories in 50 years), coincides with celebrations to mark 50 years of his service to the nation. The book goes back many years, and juxtaposes his experiences with lessons for the present and future generations. The book will be available in three weeks.
Gulf News just got a hold of Shaikh Mohammad's "Qissati"
Introduction
“It is an introduction that has to be done. I love my people and to them I write these lessons from my own life. Perhaps it will be an opener to writing the history of our country, to keep the memory alive. Qissati is the start of my biography.”
They will say, after a long time:
Here they existed, here they worked;
Here they accomplished;
Here they were born, raised, loved and beloved by people;
Here they launched that project and here they celebrated its accomplishment;
Here they started, and here they reached in a couple of years.
(The excerpts are chunked up into five parts, with 10 chapters each. Below is the fourth instalment [Chapters 21-30]. Scroll down for earlier excerpts.)
Chapter 31. A coup at the start of the Union
If you want to destroy a country from within, hit its internal political stability. Less than two months after the Union was announced, the first attempt to shake UAE stability took place in Sharjah.
I was in charge of the state’s stand against it and to stop the attempt.
Shaikh Zayed was decisive. He spoke to me about the coup, and told me: “Mohammad, finish the matter quickly.”
Shaikh Khalid Bin Mohammad Bin Saqr Al Qasimi ruled Sharjah since 1965. He signed the Union’s unofficial Constitution on the 2nd of December in 1971 and Sharjah became part of the UAE.
So there was no way to destroy the stability or to change the rule of Sharjah at any cost.
I ordered that electricity be cut off from the palace. I didn’t know who was the person behind the coup.
The leader of the coup was Shaikh Saqr Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who previously ruled Sharjah.
He had affiliations with Arab Nationalists and was actively supporting them.
So we were concerned that his coup had deeper roots, other than an internal family dispute.
Our biggest fear was that he would have supporters and followers from outside the country.
We had to move fast, before he got any support from any party. I asked for troops from Abu Dhabi because I had no idea of the number of men supporting Shaikh Saqr and moved troops from Dubai. But I couldn’t wait for them. I took two of my men and went Shaikh Khalid’s palace.
I arrived and spoke to Shaikh Saqr on the phone as if I had an entire army behind me, waiting to enter the palace.
I didn’t really know whether or not it was an intelligent military move or a tactical blunder.
What I did know, however, was that bravery during this kind of situation shakes your enemy‘s resolve and makes him feel weak.
“If Shaikh Khalid is well,” I told Shaikh Saqr, “a plane will fly you out of the UAE. But if he’s not well, I will surrender you to Shaikh Zayed and he will be the judge.”
He replied: “Khalid was killed.”
Those words moved the blood in my veins and told him: “You have only 5 minutes to get out.”
He went out with his son Sultan and other men. The new-born country has no place for him after what he did to his cousin.
After the coup, I realised the danger the Union faces — how its stability can be shaken by its own sons from within, whereas before it was from without.
After this episode, I had lasting anxiety. Every time the phone rang, I jumped to answer— standing — preparing for the worst.
During those years, I didn’t recall answering a phone call once while sitting on a chair.
After ending the coup, I met Shaikh Zayed in his car. He gave me dates and coffee as if to tell me: “You… You Mohammad”.
And that cup of coffee and dates were the best price and certificate I had ever received in my life.
Chapter 32. Terrorism crossing borders
In 1977, stress had become my companion. I would frequently taste bitterness in my mouth due to acid reflux, and high levels of adrenaline in my veins.
At 7am, in one of my morning meetings at the Defence Ministry, I followed a Lufthansa Boeing 737 with 91 passengers and crew by members hijacked by members of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO).
They were asking for the release of some of their friends from jails in West Germany.
For some reason, it grabbed my attention and thinking all day — until I knew they were landing in Bahrain.
I understood why it took my attention: It turned out that the aircraft was only refueled and was heading for Dubai.
Eighty-six (86) passengers, five (5) crew members: 91 souls... 91...
That phrase kept ringing in my head: “91 souls.”
I spoke to the plane from the tower: “Lufthansa, we give you permission to land.”
I heard the pilot speak, tried to imagine his state of mind. I knew we were in a difficult situation.
When it landed, one of the hijackers took the microphone and started yelling.
I made sure to keep the conversation going. I didn’t need a psychoanalyst to tell me that he was unstable.
And then I realised the souls that depend on that man who can crumble at any moment.
He was talking fast, but unclear about his “enemies” — the “imperialists” who rule the world.
I spoke to a man with no logic for 48 hours. We talked about his family, and many things totally unrelated to the situation at hand.
In between, I had asked him to surrender a number of times. He refused.
I calmed him down when he got angry and started threatening passengers.
I wasn’t able to help the passengers or crew, sitting away from them. I thought of their families, imagined if one of the family members was on the plane.
I knew that any mistake could lead to the death of an innocent soul.
The only way was to wait. Negotiate. Convince the hijackers that they won’t get anything — and they have to surrender.
After 48 hours, the aircraft was refueled, after they threatened to kill a passenger every 10 minutes.
They left. Upon reaching Aden, they killed the pilot and threw him out to the runway.
The pilot’s name was Jürgen Schumann. Days passed and I can still hear his voice in ringing in my ears each time I close my eyes.
I was the last one he spoke to before the plane took off from Dubai. I hold him: “God protect you Captain. And he gave me a signal and that he heard me.
October was long, as if it will never end. Then another innocent soul was killed on UAE soil.
After a meeting with Syrian foreign minister Abed Haleem Khadam in Abu Dhabi on my way to Dubai, an emergency call made me park on the side.
It was an assassination attempt on Khadam. A bullet missed him but killed Saif Bin Ghobash, the UAE Foreign Minister, who minutes ago was full of energy and life.
I asked myself: How can a human being be so ruthless, killing another human being as simple as that!
I hate killings and unjustified violence. I promised myself to make this country safe and secure for anyone who lives on its soil. And I take any violence committed in our land personally.
Chapter 33. Unifying the troops, accomplishing the task
May 6, 1976 was an historic event. I felt I delivered on my promise to Shaikh Zayed and to my father.
I felt the mission was accomplished: a real force of the country was formed.
I felt that on that day, I had delivered and was on par with the trust placed upon me; built a force that will protect our country, laid down the foundations for a strong country — respected and with sovereignty.
No one could hinder it, or stop it.
Chapter 34. Between War and Peace, 1979
States must make tough choices. A choice between the battle of development or battles of politics.
A choice to invest resources in developing or burning them in conflicts. A choice between war and peace.
I remember 1979, the year I saw some countries next to my home chose war. We chose development.
Forty years later, I saw the result of these deliberate choices.
In 1979, Dubai saw a pivotal year. Three big projects were launched: Jebel Ali Port, Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) and the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the tallest building in the Middle East, and the largest in the world.
The year also witnessed the Iranian Revolution and Saddam Hussein coming to power in Iraq.
That same year, we saw a confrontation between the region’s big powers. On September 22, 1980, the war began. For eight years, we chose to stay on the sidelines.
For us, those were not lost years.
One positive outcome of the war: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was established to unify our collective defence forces. On May 25, 1981, the GCC was officially announced. I sat there proudly; it was my dream.
In 1988, the war ended; it left more than 1 million people dead and more than $1 trillion dollars in losses.
It ended with no clear winner. Until today, we don’t know why it even started.
Today, Dubal is the world’s fifth-largest producer of aluminium, after it merged with Emal (Emirates Aluminium).
Jebel Ali has a free zone with more than 7,000 companies. We run 48 ports worldwide.
Dubai World Trade Centre today is the largest exhibition centre in the region. More than 3 million businessmen, experts and specialists gather annually in more than 500 functions and exhibitions.
Yes, after 40 years, between war and peace, you see the sum of the choices you make.
Chapter 35. Dubai the Destination
I was only 10 years old when I realised Dubai’s potential to be a big city for investors and tourists.
It was a strong feeling I had when I stood for the first time, amazed in the middle of London’s Heathrow Airport.
Years passed. Dubai built its own airport. My life was devoted to the political and military aspects of building the Union.
But inside me, I remained convinced Dubai had to become a destination.
I couldn’t forget that encounter when by father asked the British Overseas Airways Corporation, during the opening of the Dubai Airport, to start a flight between Dubai and Mumbai (or Bombay, as it was known in those days).
The company refused. Their reason: There was no demand for seats on this route.
My father replied: Connect Dubai and Mumbai and leave the selling of those seats to me. Then the number of airlines and flights increased from that day, till it reached 15 airlines, connecting us to 42 destinations in the Middle East and Europe.
In the beginning of the 1980s, we heard about Shannon International Airport in Ireland that built a duty-free facility. We called them to build ours, which opened after six months.
Today, Dubai Duty Free is one of the world’s largest. Its sales account for 51 per cent of the global duty-free sales and serves 90 million travelers yearly.
In 2014, British newspapers bannered on their front pages: “Dubai Airport surpasses Heathrow as the biggest airport in the world, in international passengers.”
I read the news. And remembered the day I stood amazed, back when I was only 10 years old, 50 years ago, the first time I landed at Heathrow. And I said to myself: “Glory to God, Glory to God.”
Chapter 36. Cooperation
On the sidelines of one of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meetings at the beginning of the 1980s, while all ministers were discussing challenges, prices and many other political matters, I was still in my mid-30s.
I was the youngest around the table. And the most bored. From all the never-ending political talk.
I told them: “Why don’t we develop different industries, and make Dubai the centre of the tourism industry in the region?”
All eyes looked were glued to me in complete silence. Then one of the old foreign ministers laughed.
“What will tourists find in Dubai?” he asked. “Who will come to your desert? Who will come to the heat and humidity of Dubai?“
Everybody else laughed.
Then he added: “Shaikh Mohammad, what are the cultural landmarks that tourists would visit? The desert behind them, the sea in front of them, and the sun above them?”
I didn’t want to argue.
I felt sad. We don’t use our resources more efficiently. We do not trust our youth. We never try something different.
I only wished that cooperation took place at other levels, rather than simply on political and military matters.
I thought that our operating systems, be it in the Gulf or the Arab region, needed to be restructured and attuned to new ways of doing things.
I always wondered: What if these structures were governed by men of development, business leaders? What if it they were led by service-oriented people, whose main goal is to develop services and infrastructure for our people? Maybe it’s time for businessmen and investors to govern this “cooperation”, instead of foreign ministers. Maybe. Why not?
I kept that comment of my friend, the foreign minister, in mind.
One day in Dubai during this period, in the month of August, I saw a European family walking on the beach at mid-day. I offered them water, then asked: “Do you work in Dubai?”
They answered: “We are German tourists.”
Here, my convictions were validated. My belief that we have a resource called the sun — and the desert, and safety, and the nice hotels and quality service. These needed to be used, promoted.
Many friends used to asked me: “For whom are you building all these? You don’t have a large number of tourists?”
I would answer: “We build, they will come.”
Today, the Dubai tourism industry revenues make account for one-third of the tourism industry in the Middle East, reaching $77 billion in 2017.
Chapter 37. A Dubai airline
The principles of ruling Dubai are based on openness to the world.
Justice for all. The rule of law. Healthy competition. Opening the way for everybody to work, invent and invest.
Any investor has the right to compete with anyone else — even if the “other” is the Ruler.
These are the principles of stability that have proven to work for generations.
In 1983, a dispute had occurred between Gulf Air and Pakistan International Airlines over landing rights.
Gulf Air asked me to stop the Dubai’s “Open Skies” policy — or they would withdraw from our airport. It meant losing 70 per cent of our airport’s traffic.
I hate conflicts. It is neither smart nor a civil way to solve problems.
But if the other party doesn’t want to be civil, then one must act firmly.
I called the CEO of Dnata (Dubai National Air Travel Association), Maurice Flanagan in 1984 to my office for his advice on a dream I’ve always had: the establishment of an airline based in Dubai.
A private airline, not a public entity, contrary to the set up in all the Arab countries.
A company that abides by private-sector rules and regulations. A company that has utter financial independence.
The feasibility study came from Maurice in favour of the project.
I asked the team: How much would it cost to launch an airline?
They said: $10 million.
My answer: OK, but I won’t pay a dime after that.
The team then came to me as we getting ready to launch and asked: “Can we get protection against competition?”
My answer was clear: “No. The ‘Open Skies’ policy applies to you as well as to everyone else.”
I asked Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who is younger than me by a few years and had just graduated from the US, to be the CEO of the new airline.
We started with two planes leased from Pakistan International Airlines.
Today, Emirates airline has earned numerous awards as the world’s best airline, and has a history of continuous revenue growth for 30 years.
In 2018, the group’s revenues reached $28 billion. It has more than 260 aircraft, flies more than 60 million passengers annually, and employs more than 100,000 people.
Chapter 38. The launch of two dreams
1985 was a breakthrough. I launched Emirates airline and the Jebel Ali Free Zone, a commercial and industrial area within which foreigners could own 100% of their business, and allowed them to acquire Customs exemptions for imports.
On the first day, there were 300 companies registered with the free zone.
The dream got bigger. Emirates grew with the Dubai Airport to deal with 90 million travelers.
Dubai Ports World grew to handle 90 million containers yearly.
I don’t know the relationship between these numbers. Maybe because we launched them in the same year?
Or perhaps standing 45 years ago with my father in Jebel Ali to plan the ports had something to do with it?
My father and I, 45 years multiplied by two is 90? I don’t know.
39. Beirut
My first memories of Beirut was when I was young. We had to travel to Beirut to reach London. It amazed me as a child. I loved it when I was a boy, and saddens me now that I’m old.
The streets were clean, the neighbourhoods were beautiful, there were modern shopping districts in the 1960s. It was an inspiration for me and a dream for Dubai to become like Beirut one day.
Unfortunately, Lebanon was divided and fragmented into sectarian dimensions. So Beirut was no longer Beirut.
In 1976, as a result and Riyadh and Cairo Conventions to stop the civil war in Lebanon, “Arab Deterrent Force” was formed. UAE was part of it. We were to work for a ceasefire and peace in the country.
40. Invasion of a Brother
News about Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait on August 2, 1990 came as a shock to me. I remember having asked a general to repeat it to me three times.
How could Saddam have done it? What was his next step?
It was a turning point that changed the region.
People started leaving. I ordered that no one should be stopped. Cash can leave the country.
Weeks later, the same people returned with cash back to Dubai. If we had stopped them, we would have doubled their fear and caused them to believe our banks were unstable.
We proved that nothing changes in Dubai.
Saddam was forced to withdraw after a successful military operation and the UAE forces had the honour of being one of the first troops to enter Kuwait as part of the liberation forces.
We are indebted to Kuwait. And if the war was prolonged, we would have given our lives to liberate it.
The invasion of Kuwait ended with great humiliation for the Iraqi troops. But it wasn’t the end. Rather, it was just the beginning of a new era in the region with a broad headline: “The collapse of great countries.”
Chapter 21. A historic responsibility
I was 19, when I was given the task of establishing an army for a country with no army. To implement a defence strategy for a country yet to be born.
What surprised me was that I wasn’t scared of the huge responsibility; but I felt that it took my abilities, my thinking, and potentials to another level.
In February 1968, I was appointed head of Dubai Police and had to travel to Britain again for training.
I was accepted to the Mons Officer Cadet School, which later became Sandhurst.
My classmates found my name hard to pronounce, so my drill sergeant decided to call me “Officer Rashid”.
But when he was angry with me, he would scream “Maktoum”.
In the beginning, no one knew who I was. But when they came to know, my life became more difficult.
My drill sergeant became tougher on me, so he won’t be accused of favouritism.
I loved hardships and learnt to bear the pain. I paid a heavy price — from cracks on my feet, to cold blisters all over my body, sleep deprivation, no time for eating.
But I always heard my father‘s voice: “You will be responsible to protect the Union.”
That was my booster. Everything becomes bearable for my beloved country.
Chapter 22. Academy
Since I joined the Kohima platoon at Mons Officer Cadet School, I had set a personal goal: To be the first in my class.
I wanted to honour my country.
We started training, which meant spending weeks in the forests alone. And despite the hardships and injuries, difficult maps and no means of communication, I was determined to complete my training.
To reach my goal professionally.
I had an advantage: I’m used to the desert. And in England, it was easier, especially with a Bedouin’s eye familiar with the desert. Landmarks are aplenty in the English terrain.
Days before our last training day, our college was subjected to a surprise search by the Dean.
I led my platoon and stood in front. But my training master insisted that I was standing on the wrong side, two steps off. But I was convinced I hadn’t made this mistake.
He screamed: “Officer Rashid! Two steps to the left.”
And what I did next was not just a reaction; instead, it was a response, based on the principle of justice.
I did not make a mistake, nor did I accept being subjected to unfair treatment and be insulted in front of my men.
I screamed: “Kohima! Two steps to the right!”
On October 18, 1968, my father came to my graduation and he met the dean of the college. The dean told him that I was graduating with very high grades in all aspects.
My father looked at me with eyes radiating with pride, as if his soul was illuminating.
I felt time slowing to a stop. I felt I gave him the greatest gift during those hard years before the Union.
I whispered in his ears. “I’ll be beside you today throughout the ceremony.”
He told me: “No, Mohammad. I will be beside you today, and you will be beside me in Dubai. We have three years to get the army up and ready before the British withdrawal, and in front of me is a general I respect and trust to give this responsibility to.”
Chapter 23. With Allah’s help
In November 1968, I went to Makkah for Umrah. To spend a few days in the Holy Mosque.
I needed to ask Allah. I needed to be blessed. I needed guidance.
I used — and still need — Allah’s help and guidance in all aspects of my life.
I sat there alone in Makkah, meditating, praying and calling upon Allah.
And there, under the stars in Makkah, came a lot of answers.
The milestones of my plan for the coming phase became clear. I started to see the future, day by day, year by year.
There, under Makkah’s skies, a vision for the coming years was formed. There, under Makkah’s skies, “my vision” started.
The worst thing that can happen for a man is vanity and paranoia. To believe in his finite abilities.
We act — and Allah helps.
Chapter 24. Seas…deserts…skies…and men
I laid out my plan to build an internal police force, which would later build a defence force.
The most difficult aspect was “men”. If you don’t use your human resources neatly, build their potentials and skills well, and strengthen them with values, then you have failed from day one.
I wanted to start with a group of 1,000 men, but I didn’t want just any 1,000.
I wanted 1,000 who would be the nucleus of a force that would multiply into thousands upon thousands to come.
Dubai Defence was established in 1971. My training with them involved physical, military and education.
The men’s spirits were high, because I was with them every step of the way. I used to run with them, sweat it out with them, eat with them.
I was present in all the hard training; I supervised over uniforms, education and fight training.
I worked 24 hours, I didn’t get any peace in that phase of my life — except when I was praying and thinking about horses.
But my hard work bore fruit. In two years, the number of policeman and military doubled, and we had a well-trained force, 1,000 men equal to 10,000.
Chapter 25. The Arabic pipe
In the summer of 1969, my father had a meeting with Harold Wilson, the British Prime Minister then.
The Prime Minister took his pipe, filled it with tobacco while he was in deep thought. I saw amusement in my father‘s face as he was lighting up his own pipe.
In our custom, the host is not supposed to light his pipe before the visitor does.
The Arabic pipe is a miniature of the English one. But the tobacco used was different, very strong. One puff from it is enough.
My father finished his first puff and put it out in the ashtray. The Prime Minister was looking at my father’s pipe and smiled, saying: “Shaikh Rashid, look; my pipe is bigger than yours.”
My father smiled, and looked at me, saying: “Tell Wilson that I agree with him that his pipe is bigger. But even though my pipe is smaller, the tobacco in it is much stronger and heavier.”
I realised after this episode that in politics, they were not referring to the pipes. Wilson’s message was the size of Britain. My father’s message was clear: Don’t underestimate our size.
We are strong and have the determination and we are able to protect ourselves.
Chapter 26. Racing against time and advisers
This chapter is about hardships before the Union. For two years, we had a hard time between negotiations, meetings with lots of pressure on us, between rumours that our people are not satisfied or happy with us.
Media reports said we will fail; or not doing enough for the Union.
But we soldiered on, calmly and steadily, despite the mean words — and sometimes under threats of a military intervention.
Many saw a state is about to be born, backed by oil; while others saw a nation that has to be conquered and controlled, for their own interests.
But we saw only one thing: the possibility of going forward, step-by-step, steadily.
I confided to my father that his advisors will be responsible for breaking the idea of the Union.
They were peddling and buying information and rumours.
They were trying to deepen the conflict, not solve it. I used to hate that.
We were racing against time. They were crucial years to build a country, achieve a dream, and build a future for the UAE.
The most important Arab deal, a deal that still holds till today; a deal whose result is the UAE.
The only Arab country that was established as an Arab Union, rather than a product of division.
Chapter 27. Announcing the union
Yes, we still welcome any Arab country that wants to join, because we believe that the path to unification is a path for the good of everybody, a path of prosperity and strength.
Even if we don’t unify on one land, why not unify in our hearts?
There are special moments in history that will be written down, moments like no other; from one of those moments, the Union was declared.
Chapter 28. What comes after colonisation?
What happens on the first day after a coloniser leaves — 150 years later?
We blame on many occasions the coloniser — for our backwardness, wars, shaky economies, and ever-deteriorating cultures.
And the truth says we are to blame.
After the colonizer left, we stood for good governance.
Good governments take people at nations to the top, and bad ones take people and nations to the deepest pit.
I used to travel a lot between different emirates as part of my task of building a UAE national army. The situation was bad for our people.
They were drinking dirty water, babies were dying, we didn’t have enough schools or hospitals.
We didn’t have roads. We used to look at clean water and electricity as luxuries.
I used to see a dire need: To build schools, clinics, roads, housing.
A dire need to build a human being.
I used to cut from the army budget so it would go to developmental projects. But Shaikh Zayed and Shaikh Rashid caught me — and amended that budget.
Shaikh Zayed and Shaikh Rashid saw what I saw.
That’s why they left me to build an army — while they worked on developing the country, the most important battle after the British left.
Chapter 29. One army for a unified country
When my men would answer the call to fight, I used to fight beside them. I always made sure to be the first on a battleground and the last to leave.
We dealt with many armed conflicts between tribes, an attempted coup, a Sharjah leader’s killing, hijacking of the flight, regional tensions, never-ending threats.
Chapter 30. My conversation with a terrorist
My first conversation with a terrorist was in July 1973. His name was Osamu Marouka. He was a well-known leader of on armed organisation called the “Japanese Red Army” who was aiming to get rid of the Japanese Emperor, and start a revolution.
That organisation started a relationship with the PLO (Palestinian Liberation Organisation) in support of the Palestinian cause.
And for that, Maruoka along with some PLO members, hijacked a plane with 118 passengers. They were threatening to blow up the plane and kill all the people on it.
How can you communicate with such a group, with that logic? Killing innocent people to solve the cause of other innocent people?
The worst thing you can do to any cause is to be adopted by terrorists. If an enemy wants to defame your cause, he would find for it some terrorists.
A Boeing 747 was hijacked and asked to land in Dubai International airport.
I gave orders to empty the runways and to direct all flight away from Dubai.
Me and my team were there waiting for the hijacked flight to enter our skies. And it landed.
Altogether, there were 145 people: The passengers, crew and hijackers — four Palestinians and the Japanese.
It was Flight No. 404, flying to Tokyo from Amsterdam.
The plane was in a bad condition as one hand grenade blew up, instantly killing a female hijacker.
After landing, the voice of Osamu Marouka came, demanding to speak to a leader in the country.
I picked up the phone and told him: "Speak, I am with you.”
He asked: “Who are you?”
I said: “Mohammad Bin Rashid.”
He replied: “You’re an Arab, you should support the Palestinian cause, it’s your cause.”
They wanted to leave the plane and take refuge in the UAE.
From his voice, I was able to decipher his anxiety and stress on the radio link.
I told him: “Before we start, let me ask you about the passengers, food and water. Do you need food?”
He answered: “Don’t change the subject. We have explosives, weapons, and we will kill all passengers.”
I calmed him down.
Three days of negotiations went by — till we reached a solution: refuel the aeroplane and leave.
He reached Libya, released the passengers, and the crew and exploded.
This incident taught me an important lesson in life: A wise enemy is better than a foolish, ignorant friend.
Perhaps many foolish friends harmed many of our just causes.
