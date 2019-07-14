DEWA will be able to receive complaints and queries from customers on WhatsApp

The WhatsApp messaging service on a smartphone. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Customers with queries about their electricity bill can now contact the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) through the messaging service WhatsApp, it was announced on Sunday.

The new channel of communication emphasises Dewa’s commitment to promoting communications for its customers’ happiness. The new feature relies on Artificial Intelligence (AI) through Rammas, Dewa’s virtual employee. Customers can communicate with Dewa in both Arabic and English round the clock through WhatsApp on 04-6019999.

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive officer of Dewa, said: “We always seek to enrich our customers’ experience with smart services that are based on advanced systems to provide a unique government experience that contributes to their happiness.”

The move is part of Dewa’s efforts to support the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, to position the UAE as a global leader in AI by 2031, and develop an integrated system that employs AI in vital areas of the UAE.

“The new movie is part of our efforts to support the Dubai 10X initiative, which mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms. These efforts have made Dewa a reference for best practices in customer happiness and excellent services, in line with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation,” said Al Tayer.

Marwan Bin Haidar, executive vice president of Innovation and the Future at Dewa, said that all messages between Dewa and the customer on the verified WhatsApp account are encrypted to ensure the highest levels of security and reliability.