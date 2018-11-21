Dubai: Married couples who have to go through marriage counselling can now do so without leaving home.
The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday held its first electronic reconciliation session in Fujairah via a smartphone at the Federal Court of First Instance.
Reconciliation sessions are required for any couple seeking a divorce in the UAE, and is a mandatory process.
Once a divorce case is registered by either party at the Family Guidance Section at one of the emirate’s judicial department, a conciliator is then appointed.
If one, or both of the parties are determined to continue with the divorce, then the conciliator will provide a referral letter, before proceeding to court to finalise their divorce.
Getting a mutual divorce in the UAE
The reconciliation sessions on smartphones was made available merely two weeks after the Ministry of Justice announced that it aimed to improve the efficiency of its services online.
Dr Mohammad Obaid Al Kaabi, President of the Federal Court of Fujairah, confirmed that under the directives of Sultan Bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, this initiative aims to upgrade services offered to clients, “and to meet their needs through the use of modern technology”.
He pointed out that the new judicial service aims to preserve the family’s privacy, the dignity of women, and to provide litigation services to concerned parties either at their home or work place.
The new services were launched after His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recently instructed government bodies to accelerate work and intensify efforts to achieve better results in the upcoming editions of the global star rating system.
“We want government bodies to provide the best services in the world. This is what we strive for, and hence we will not accept any hesitation, delay or excuses that hinder achieving our aims,” Shaikh Mohammad said.
“All government entities are required to step up efforts that support the implementation of our national agenda and give a boost to the UAE’s drive towards the future to which we aspire for,” he added.
Shaikh Mohammad made these remarks as he approved the results of the global star rating system involving 167 customer happiness centres from 20 federal bodies.