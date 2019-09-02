Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid presides over the swearing-in ceremony of UAE ambassador to Austria Ebrahim Salem Mohammad Al Mashrekh at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Abdullah are present. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Two new UAE Ambassadors were sworn in on Monday before His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi.

Ebrahim Salem Mohammed Al Mashrekh and Saeed Mohammed Murshid Al Maqbali were sworn in as ambassadors to the states of Austria and Comoros, respectively.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, were present at the ceremony.

The new ambassadors pledged their loyalty to the UAE and its President, to show respect for the constitution and laws, and to place the country’s interests over any other considerations while performing their diplomatic tasks with a high sense of honesty, integrity and confidentiality.

Sheikh Mohammed urged the diplomats to work sincerely to consolidate UAE’s friendship, cooperation and humanitarian relations with Austria and Comoros. He also directed them to be ambassadors of peace and tolerance, reflect the noble Arab and Islamic values, as well as the interest of Emiratis for cultural and social exchanges with different races and people around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed went on to wish the ambassadors success in their work, praising the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, headed by Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed and his aides, ministers, diplomats and politicians for their efforts to preserve the higher interests of the UAE and its people, both regionally and internationally.

Furthermore, Sheikh Mohammed also received the credentials of six new ambassadors from a number of friendly nations to the UAE.

He received the credentials of Ghulam Dastgir as Ambassador of Pakistan; Jorge Agustin Arambari as Ambassador of Argentina; Adminas Bagdonas as Ambassador of Lithuania; Mohammed Tarid Bin Sufian, Ambassador of Malaysia; Jan Reinhold, Ambassador of Estonia; and Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Netherlands.

The ambassadors conveyed the greetings of their leaders to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, and their wishes to the people of the UAE for continuous progress and prosperity.

In their address to Sheikh Mohammed, the ambassadors expressed their happiness at representing their countries in the UAE, calling it a “beautiful country with a tolerant people and strong civilisational and humanitarian achievements.”

They also vowed to make every effort to develop and strengthen cooperative relations between the UAE and their respective countries and peoples.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them and their families a good stay in the country, and encouraged them to connect with UAE ministers and officials - particularly in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - to facilitate their work.

Addressing them, Sheikh Mohammed said, “This country and yours have many great opportunities that can be seized and activated at various levels; be it in culture, tourism or investment, or other areas that can contribute to bridging the distance between our people and yours.”

A number of senior officials were also in attendance, including Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Reem Bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.