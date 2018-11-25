Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has called on businesses to take pre-emptive measures to ensure the safety of workers during their daily works in rainy and foggy weather or any similar weather conditions.
Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, on Sunday issued a circular, which included a set of guidelines, stemming out of the UAE’s keenness to provide workers with occupational safety and health requirements.
The guidelines highlighted the need to take into account internal mechanisms, controls and procedures that ensure the safety and health of employees, especially during exceptional weather conditions.
According to the guidelines, business owners should consider the possibility of workers coming late to work during bad weather conditions and should educate workers about road safety principles and urge them to exercise caution while driving their vehicles, on their way to work and when leaving.
The guidelines also called on employers to implement flexible working hours to achieve the balance between working conditions and workers’ interests without any conflict.