Mohammed bin Zayed receives King Hamad at Qasr Al Bahr. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday received King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, at Qasr Al Bahr.

The King of Bahrain was accompanied by Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and King Hamad exchanged cordial talks that embody the depth of the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, which are based on strong bonds of brotherhood, unity of destiny and joint cooperation for the good of the two countries and their mutual interests. The two leaders wished continued progress and prosperity for their countries.

Sheikh Mohammed also conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his sincere wishes for health and happiness and the kingdom and its brotherly people for goodness and prosperity.

Mohammed bin Zayed with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian. Image Credit: WAM

The leaders affirmed the strength of the fraternal ties between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, expressing their pride in the bonds of kinship, brotherhood and cooperation that unite them at all levels.

They also discussed several Gulf, regional and international issues of interest to the two countries and exchanged views.

Sheikh Mohammed also received separately President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia, and President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles, who are on working visits to the UAE.

Mohammed bin Zayed with Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan. Image Credit: WAM

During the meetings, which also took place at Qasr Al Bahr, the Abu Dhabi Crown discussed with the presidents of Armenia and Seychelles ways of enhancing ties of friendship and avenues of cooperation, particularly in developmental, economic and investment fields, and reviewed an array of regional and global issues of common interest.