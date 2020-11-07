He says model that UAE adopts in terms of human diversity is similar to that of the UN

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted the UAE’s strong belief in tolerance, openness and coexistence with all peoples.

This came in Sheikh Mohammed’s speech during a session of the High-level Meeting to Commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

“We believe that there is no future for anyone without cooperating with the other and that no nation can isolate itself from the rest of the world, the world learnt this lesson clearly in 2020 with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic,” Shaikh Mohammed said.

“This year has been difficult for everyone, with the suspension of people’s movement and declining global economy, where a lot of people lost their jobs. But in the UAE, we tried to create a different model, and we responded to the global call to turn this pandemic challenge into opportunities for innovation, sustainability and human development, “he added.

UN model

He explained how the model that the UAE adopts in terms of human diversity is similar to that of the UN, where the UAE opens its doors for all people to realise their dreams. “All nations and peoples realise that true strength and real prosperity comes via cooperation and coordination,” Sheikh Mohammed said, reiterating that, “Our strength lies in our diversity and our solidarity.”

No future without cooperation

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE’s experience in dealing with the pandemic, saying that the country endeavoured to create a different model at a time when the global economy was in retreat, saying, “We have responded to the global call to transform this challenge posed by the pandemic into opportunities. Opportunities for innovation, sustainability and human development.” His Highness reviewed a number of the UAE’s achievements in overcoming the challenge posed by the pandemic.

Expo 2020

He also touched on Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be launched in October 2021, noting that the event will be more engaging and more innovative, promising that “Dubai and the UAE will dazzle the world.”

Sheikh Mohammed stressed that the UAE adheres to its national and international obligations through empowering women, combating climate change, and developing youth energies to achieve sustainable development.

Promising future

Concluding his speech before the United Nations meeting, His Highness reiterated the need for unity and cooperation in order to create a promising future for humanity and mankind.