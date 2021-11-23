Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will inaugurate the third ordinary session of the 17th Legislative Chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed will inaugurate the session on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had earlier issued a decree calling on the FNC to convene the third ordinary session of its 17th legislative chapter on November 24, 2021.
The session will be attended by the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers of the emirates, ministers and top civil and military officials.
Agenda for the day
It will begin after the arrival of Sheikh Mohammed, Crown princes and Rulers’ Representatives to the Zayed Hall, where verses from the Quran will be recited.
Sheikh Mohammed will inaugurate the third ordinary session, and then Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, will deliver his speech, following which the Decree of the UAE President calling for the FNC to convene, will be read.
The session will begin with the election of observers, followed by the formation of various committees.
The FNC will review a letter issued to the government regarding a request for approval to discuss the ‘Emirates Development Bank Policy’.
The FNC will review 11 letters by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, seven of which were referred by a decision of the Speaker of the Council to the relevant committees to be approved for discussion. The other four letters will discuss the FNC’s recommendations on public topics.