Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has once again captivated the nation with his series of insightful reflections that start with “Life has taught me.”
In an inspirational video, Sheikh Mohammed shared profound thoughts on the essence of achievement and service to others.
He stated: “The greatest achievement in one’s life is their capacity to transform the lives of others — by easing their daily challenges, fostering their growth, and opening doors to new opportunities and benefits. Indeed, the best among us are those who bring the most benefit to others.”