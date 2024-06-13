Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, has ordered the release of 686 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

Attorney General of Dubai Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan said that Sheikh Mohammed’s order to pardon the prisoners reflects his keenness to bring happiness to their families and give them an opportunity to start a new life and reintegrate themselves into society.