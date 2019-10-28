Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed at the opening of the Abu Dhabi Youth Hub. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday opened the Abu Dhabi Youth Hub.

They acquainted themselves with the authority’s future work approach, which is mainly based on investing in youth, empowering them and developing initiatives and projects involving young people in various fields, leading to laying the foundation for the institutionalization of youth work at the federal level.