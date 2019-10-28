Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday opened the Abu Dhabi Youth Hub.
They acquainted themselves with the authority’s future work approach, which is mainly based on investing in youth, empowering them and developing initiatives and projects involving young people in various fields, leading to laying the foundation for the institutionalization of youth work at the federal level.
The youth hub serves as an integrated environment conducive to investing in youth potential and enhancing their involvement in the development of their country, where they are the real and inexhaustible wealth and the driving force for the nation’s development and ensuring its bright future.