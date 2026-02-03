Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Spain

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, met with Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain, during the first day of the World Governments Summit 2026, which commenced today and runs for three days under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.