Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued Decision No. (31) of 2024 on the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, chaired by Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori.
According to the Decision, Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani serves as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Board include Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaffin; Humaid Ali Al Mohsen; and Mansoor Juma Bu Osaiba.
The Decision is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.