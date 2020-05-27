His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday accepted the credentials of several new non-resident ambassadors of friendly countries to the UAE.

In the presence of the Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, and Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

In a video conference, Sheikh Mohammed remotely accepted the credentials of Seonai Ngfungse, Ambassador of the Lao People's Democratic Republic residing in Kuwait; Mamadou Sanou, Ambassador of Guinea-Bissau residing in Riyadh; Javali Musa, Ambassador of Malawi residing in Kuwait; Tomislav Bosnjak, Ambassador of Croatia residing in Cairo; Pomfranc Sofonia, Ambassador of Lesotho residing in Kuwait; Celestin John Paul Acolafua Mughal, Ambassador of Congo residing in Cairo, and Shawkat Ali Sudhan, Ambassador of Mauritius residing in Cairo.

The new ambassadors conveyed, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, the greetings of the leaders of their countries while wishing them good health and well-being, as well as ongoing progress and prosperity to the people of the UAE. They also expressed their hopes at developing their countries 'relations with the UAE and enhancing their overall cooperation, to benefit all their peoples.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the new ambassadors, stating, "The doors of all national officials and authorities are open to them to consult and search for everything that will help improve the economic, cultural and social relations between our peoples and countries, as well as achieve our common interests."