Shaikh Mohammad added: “Today, we are witnessing a remarkable and constructive scientific interaction in the UAE. The outputs of science are a common product of humanity, and the empowerment of our competencies and human resources and preparing them to contribute to enriching science is the only way to strengthen our cultural position and our contribution to making the future. We are proud of the progress achieved by the UAE people in the scientific fields, and we are expecting them to intensify their efforts and bring about further achievements”.