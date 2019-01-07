Dubai: The UAE has become a top destination for scientists and an effective global platform to promote fruitful cooperation between creative and innovative minds, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said.
The UAE has also become a key centre for utilising science and scientific research in the service of mankind. We want to develop this experience and create a state of continuous scientific brainstorming,” Shaikh Mohammad added.
Shaikh Mohammad made these remarks yesterday (Monday) while honouring winners of Mohammad Bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinguishment, at Mohammad Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The winners were selected from among more than 200 candidates who applied for the medal.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the event, which saw the participation of more than 150 scientists and researchers in various fields from the UAE and the world.
“The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is focusing on supporting scientific competencies, mobilising resources, national energies and developing their expertise in all vital sectors. It is also working to develop a generation of future scientists to strengthen its pioneering march and employ latest technologies to achieve the national goals of UAE 2021 and UAE Centennial Plan 2071”, Shaikh Mohammad said.
Shaikh Mohammad added: “Today, we are witnessing a remarkable and constructive scientific interaction in the UAE. The outputs of science are a common product of humanity, and the empowerment of our competencies and human resources and preparing them to contribute to enriching science is the only way to strengthen our cultural position and our contribution to making the future. We are proud of the progress achieved by the UAE people in the scientific fields, and we are expecting them to intensify their efforts and bring about further achievements”.
Shaikh Mohammad instructed competent bodies to strengthen scientific research and focus on vital sectors, which play a pivotal role in shaping the future, including the health sector. He also stressed on the importance of strengthening and intensifying research work in this vital sector, which will positively impact the life of man and society.
The winners include Lihadh Al Gazali, Professor of Clinical Genetics and Paediatrics at the UAE University, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, UAE University; Dr Ali Al Mansouri, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Khalifa University.
Shaikh Mohammad also honoured Omar Yaghi, Founding Director — Berkeley Global Science Institute, Co-Director of the Kavli Energy NanoSciences Institute, for his lifetime achievements in the scientific field.