Al Ain: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday visited Ali Saeed Al Neyadi at his home in Al Ain.
Al Neyadi welcomed Shaikh Mohammad and expressed his family's happiness about the visit, which reflects his keen interest in communicating with Emiratis.
Shaikh Mohammad exchanged cordial talks with Al Neyadi and his family on the strong relations between the UAE leadership and citizens and enhancing the approach instilled by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan aimed at continuing communication between the leadership and citizens as well as strengthening the deep-rooted social values of Emirati society.
They exchanged congratulations on the 47th UAE National Day. They also wished the UAE greater prosperity under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, were present.