Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday received the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is on a tour in the region.
Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the US Secretary of State and discussed with him friendly relations and cooperation between the UAE and the US and issues of mutual interest.
Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser and Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the meeting.
Shaikh Mohammad and Pompeo reviewed the existing cooperation between the two countries and means of enhancing and developing them to serve the strategic interests of both countries and peoples.
The two sides discussed and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and developments, in addition to the cooperation of the two countries in establishing security and stability in the region.
The meeting was also attended by Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.
Also present were Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs David M. Satterfield and Chargé d'Affaires of the US embassy Steven C. Bondy.