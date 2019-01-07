Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received General Raymond Thomas, Commander of the US Special Operations Command.
They discussed ties of friendship and cooperation as well as prospects for developing them, especially in military and defence spheres. They also discussed the latest developments and regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Lieutenant General Hamad Mohammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, and Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, were present at the meeting.