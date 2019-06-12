Berlin: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Wednesday in Berlin.

During the meeting at Shaikh Mohammad’s residence in Berlin, attended by Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Maas discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Germany and ways to enhance them.

They reviewed the latest developments in the Middle East and challenges to regional and global security and stability. They also emphasised the importance of achieving security, stability and peace in the region and the significance of continuing coordination and joint cooperation in a number of regional and international issues.