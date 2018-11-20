Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will visit Paris on November 21.
The visit comes at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, investments, trade, culture, and recent developments in the Middle East, according to the Crown Prince's official twitter handle.
Shaikh Mohamad Bin Zayed will also be meeting Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and a number of French businessmen and UAE students studying in France.
https://twitter.com/MohamedBinZayed/status/1064815905459318785