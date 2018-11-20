Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, instructed government bodies to accelerate work and intensify efforts to achieve better results in the upcoming editions of the global star rating system.
“We want government bodies to provide the best services in the world. This is what we strive for, and hence we will not accept any hesitation, delay or excuses that hinder achieving our aims,” Shaikh Mohammad said.
“All government entities are required to step up efforts that support the implementation of our national agenda and give a boost to the UAE’s drive towards the future to which we aspire for,” he added.
Shaikh Mohammad made these remarks as he approved the results of the global star rating system involving 167 customer happiness centres from 20 federal bodies.
He underlined that providing the best government services in the world is the criterion and main goal of each government entity in the UAE.
Star-rating system
The Vice-President said: “Six years ago we launched the star rating system for the classification of services. The lever of services provided is the criterion on which each government body is evaluated.
"This system reflects our approach to delivering unprecedented services that make people happy and improve the quality of their lives, services that serve as a model to inspire other governments in the world.”
He emphasised that the UAE generates ideas to achieve human happiness and improve the quality of life and turn programmes and plans into action on the ground. “The achievements made by government entities to make people happy reflect a true picture of what is required from them to do. We want to entrench this image in both government staff and customers, and that our government is working to meet people’s aspirations and provide services that go beyond their expectations,” Shaikh Mohammad said.
He congratulated the government bodies that earned excellent ratings.
Seven centres clinch five stars
Seven customer happiness centres in four federal entities received five-star ratings.
They include the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC)- Rashidiya Registration Centre, FAIC - Al Barsha Registration Centre, FAIC – Umm Al Quwain Registration Centre, FAIC-Ras Al Khaimah Registration Centre, Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme-Main Office in Dubai, Ministry of Interior-Traffic Service Centre in Fujairah, and the Federal Electricity and Water Authority – Dibba Al Fujairah Centre.
The third edition of the star rating system saw an increase in the number of five-star centres that jumped from 35 per cent to 74 per cent, while the three–star centres fell from 66 per cent to 23 per cent, compared to 2015.
The five-star certified centres constitute 4.2 per cent of the total centres.