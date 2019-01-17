Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday received Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.
Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the Armenian President, in the presence of Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. He underlined the importance of this visit that establishes for good relations and partnership between the UAE and Armenia, particularly in economic, cultural and tourism and investment spheres for the benefit of the tow nations and peoples.
The Armenian President expressed his delight over visiting the UAE and participating in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, expressing the hope that his meetings with the UAE’s leadership would yield fruitful results in the best interests of both countries and peoples, especially in tourism financial and cultural areas, and exchange of expertise in these fields.
Shaikh Mohammad received an official invitation from the Armenian President to visit Armenia. He accepted the invitation and thanked him for it.
Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates airline and Group, and other senior officials were present.