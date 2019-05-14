Shaikh Mohammad said the role of media outlets is far more encompassing than just covering events and disseminating information. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that the responsibility of Arab media towards the people of the region is increasing at a time when global developments are having a major impact on the capability of Arab nations to achieve their development aspirations.

Shaikh Mohammad’s remarks came as he attended a Ramadan gathering organised by the Government of Dubai Media Office for local, Arab and international media in the UAE, in the presence of Shaikh Ahmed Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; and Shaikh Mansour Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Shaikh Mohammad said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the close follow up of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Members of the Federal Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, is working to create a strong foundation for a development renaissance that can make an impact beyond its borders and positively influence the entire Arab world. This resurgence is based on a strong belief in the value of cooperation in creating opportunities for progress.

“The UAE is racing to lay the groundwork for a brighter future for its people, the region and the whole world. Every step we take is aimed at enhancing the happiness of our people and spreading peace and tolerance around the world. We seek to create a better future for the world. The late Shaikh Zayed set an example for adopting charity as a way of life, and today Emiratis are working in every sphere of life so that their country remains a synonym for good deeds and prosperity,” he said.

“Media outlets are not mere channels to cover events and disseminate information. Media is a partner in achieving development goals, setting their direction and driving their impact. It is a role that comes with great responsibility. We are confident of the media’s ability to meet these expectations,” Shaikh Mohammad said.