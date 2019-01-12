Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is set to honour winners of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award during a special ceremony organised by the UAE government on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.
The ceremony marks the 10th anniversary of the Shaikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme, which was launched to enable the UAE public sector to excel in its systems, performance, services and outcomes through the application of an international excellence model and various and on-going development initiatives enhancing the culture of innovation, loyalty and excellence among all public employees.
The Mohammad Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award consists of 25 award categories that take into account the diversity in the work nature of federal entities and achievements of the Shaikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme’s objectives and leadership in all fields
Since its inception, the total nominations for the award have now reached 2,230. The four previous editions of the award saw 157 entities and individuals honoured.