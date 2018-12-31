Dubai: As 2018 comes to a close, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, conveyed his best wishes to all peoples and friendly countries on the occasion of the New Year.
On his twitter page, Shaikh Mohammad said: “2019… New Year…New ambitions….And a firm faith that we are capable of achieving the impossible...A happy and prosperous New Year to the UAE, Arab world and the entire humanity. We promise our people that the next is better and more prosperous”.