Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, expressed his pride in the national achievements made by the UAE people during 2018.
On his twitter page, Shaikh Mohammad said: “Delighted at the collective efforts of our people in 2018 and look forward to 2019, the Year of Tolerance. Our people’s hard work and dedication help us march ahead powerfully. We look forward to peace and security prevailing across the world.”